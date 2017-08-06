Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Reuters

North Korea foreign minister says South Korea approach lacks sincerity: Yonhap

Reuters

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's foreign minister Ri Yong-ho told his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha in a meeting on Sunday that Seoul's proposal to improve ties with the North "lacks sincerity", the South's Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday.

The two were speaking on the sidelines of a days-long event by foreign ministers in Southeast Asia that has been taking place since the weekend, Yonhap said.

South Korea's foreign ministry was not immediately able to confirm the report.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

By
Reuters World News
 Published : August 06, 2017 | Updated : August 06, 2017
 
Latest News
 
Trending