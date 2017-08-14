Home
 
Norway PM says temporary British EEA membership would be a challenge

Reuters

ARENDAL, Norway (Reuters) - The potential for temporary British membership of the European Economic Area after it leaves the European Union would be both challenging and costly to handle, Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg told Reuters on Monday.

"There would be a cost they would have to share, and an authority outside their border that could impose binding decisions on them, which is not entirely in line with what they've said they want ... But we're prepared for various scenarios," Solberg said on the sidelines of a news conference.

(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Reuters World News
 Published : August 14, 2017
 
