Pernod Ricard confirms cyber security incident, says no impact

LONDON (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard SA was potentially targeted by a cyber attack but the incident was fully contained and had no impact on operations, the company said on Thursday.

"At midday on Tuesday, we discovered unusual activity and evidence of a cyber attack at Pernod Ricard London," a spokeswoman said.

"This has been fully contained with no impact on business operations."

One in five UK companies said they had been the victim of cyber attack in the past year, a British Chamber of Commerce survey of 1,200 companies showed in April.

