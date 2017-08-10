Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Reuters Business News

Australia's RBA governor: CBA accusations a very serious matter

VIEW GALLERY 1 Photos

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said on Friday accusations of money laundering and financing extremism levelled against Commonwealth Bank of Australia <CBA.AX> are a very serious matter.

There needs to be accountability at CBA if shortcomings are identified, Lowe told a parliamentary economics committee.

Financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC launched civil penalty proceedings against Australia's No.1 lender last week for "serious and systemic non-compliance", in the biggest case of its kind in Australia and the first against a major bank.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole and Swati Pandey in SYDNEY; Editing by Paul Tait)

By
Reuters Economy
 Published : August 10, 2017 | Updated : August 10, 2017
 
Latest News
 
Trending