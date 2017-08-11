Home
 
Barclays hires Stephen Dainton as global head of equities

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays <BARC.L> has hired Stephen Dainton as its global head of equities, the bank said on Friday.

Dainton, who previously worked at Credit Suisse <CSGN.S> as its co-head of global markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, will join Barclays in early September.

Dainton will report to Barclays investment banking chief Tim Throsby, who earlier this year reorganized the division and set out to hire 50-100 more staff in a bid to boost revenues.

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Adrian Croft)

 Published : August 11, 2017 | Updated : August 11, 2017
 
