Barclays names ex-Citi banker Barry Rodrigues as head of Barclaycard

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays <BARC.L> has named former Citigroup <C.N> banker Barry Rodrigues as the head of its Barclaycard International credit card division, the British bank said on Thursday.

Rodrigues, formerly the head of Citi's digital payments business, will be based in New York in his new role and will start in early November, the bank said.

He replaces Amer Sajed, who left the bank in July to focus on campaigning for civil liberties in the United States.

(Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Anjuli Davies)

 Published : August 10, 2017
 
