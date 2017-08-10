Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Reuters Business News

Ford Germany says all models, engines comply with emissions rules

Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) - Ford's <F.N> division in Germany said on Thursday that all its vehicles and engines, including its latest diesel motors, comply with current emissions guidelines.

Ford is not using illegal devices to cheat on emissions tests, the carmaker's German division said by email.

Germany's WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported earlier on Thursday that the U.S. carmaker's mid-sized Mondeo model was being inspected by the German vehicle authority KBA for the possible use of cheating devices.

Ford said it has been contacted by the KBA about its Mondeo 2.0 TCDi model and has pledged to cooperate with the German authority.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tom Sims)

By
Reuters Business News
 Published : August 10, 2017 | Updated : August 10, 2017
 
Latest News
 
Trending