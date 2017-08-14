Home
 
Raytheon names former U.S. deputy defense secretary to board

Reuters

(Reuters) - Tomahawk missile maker Raytheon Co <RTN.N> on Monday named former U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work as a director to its board.

Work, 64, served as deputy defense secretary under former President Barack Obama's administration, and held the position from 2014 through last month.

Work, who retired from the military as colonel in 2001, also served as the Undersecretary of the Navy until 2013.

Before returning to the Pentagon, Work served as chief executive officer at the Center for New American Security think tank in Washington, D.C. till 2014.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

By
Reuters Business News
 Published : August 14, 2017
 
