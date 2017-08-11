Home
 
Saudi's Falih doesn't rule out more oil cuts but kingdom won't take unilateral action: Al Sharq

Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih does not rule out another oil production cut but stressed that the kingdom will not take any unilateral action, the Saudi-owned Al Sharq Al Awsat newspaper reported on Friday.

The prospect of continued output cuts is on the table, and if any further action is needed, whether to extend or change production levels, it will be studied in a timely manner and agreed upon by all the producers, the paper cited Falih as saying.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By
Reuters Economy
 Published : August 11, 2017 | Updated : August 11, 2017
 
