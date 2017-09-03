Home
 
VW, China JVs to recall 1.8 million vehicles over fuel pump issue: China quality watchdog

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) - Germany's Volkswagen AG <VOWG_p.DE> and China joint ventures FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC Volkswagen will recall 1,818,340 vehicles due to a fuel pump issue, China's quality watchdog said on Monday.

The recall will be effective Dec. 25, said the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) in an online statement.

It was not immediately clear whether the recall was part of a previously announced global recall.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

 Published : September 04, 2017
 
