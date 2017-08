Wall Street falls on ramp-up of U.S. tension with North Korea

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed barely down on Wednesday as investors appeared to turn their focus away from North Korea-related geopolitical tension that weighed on equities for most of the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 36.64 points, or 0.17 percent, to 22,048.7, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 0.9 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,474.02 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 18.13 points, or 0.28 percent, to 6,352.33.

The S&P had been down 0.52 percent at its session low.

