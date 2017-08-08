Yen firms after North Korea says considering plan to strike Guam

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO (Reuters) - The yen firmed slightly against the dollar early on Wednesday after North Korea said it is considering plans for a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.

The strike plan would be put into practice at any moment once leader Kim Jong Un makes a decision, a spokesman for the Korean People's Army (KPA) said in a statement carried by the North's state-run KCNA news agency.

The dollar weakened slightly against the yen, which is often sought in times of geopolitical tension. The U.S. currency was down 0.15 percent at 110.140 yen <JPY=>, edging towards a seven-week low of 109.850 set last week.

The euro was 0.1 percent weaker at 129.600 yen <EURJPY=> and the Australian dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 87.13 yen <AUDJPY=>.

The euro stood little changed at $1.1762 <EUR=>. The common currency had lost about 0.4 percent overnight after news U.S. job openings surged to a record in June reinforced Friday's robust payrolls data and supported the greenback.

(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)