Golf: Nordqvist a 'no-brainer' pick for European Solheim Cup team

(Reuters) - Annika Sorenstam has said using one of her captain’s picks on Anna Nordqvist is a 'no-brainer' for the European team's clash with the United States in this month's Solheim Cup.

Meanwhile, Austin Ernst and Angel Yin were chosen by Juli Inkster on Sunday as her two captain’s selections for the American team.

Due to a recent bout of glandular fever, Nordqvist did not play enough tournaments to qualify for the team automatically but is the highest European on the Rolex world rankings at number 13, and an easy choice for Sorenstam.

“With her skills and record, she is a no-brainer pick,” Sorenstam said.

The addition of the 25-year-old Ernst and 18-year-old Yin as debutants for the U.S. rounded out the 12-player squad that includes four veterans with at least four previous appearances and three rookies.

The 2017 Solheim Cup, a biennial event that is the women’s equivalent of the Ryder Cup, will be played at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in West Des Moines, Iowa from Aug 18-20.

TEAMS:

United States - Lexi Thompson, Stacy Lewis, Gerina Piller, Cristie Kerr, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang, Michelle Wie, Brittany Lang, Brittany Lincicome, Lizette Salas, Austin Ernst, Angel Yin

Europe - Georgia Hall (England), Florentyna Parker (England), Mel Reid (England), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (England), Carlota Ciganda (Spain), Suzann Pettersen (Norway), Charley Hull (England), Karine Icher (France), Anna Nordqvist (Sweden), Caroline Masson (Germany) Emily Kristine Pedersen (Denmark), Madelene Sagstrom (Sweden)

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom)