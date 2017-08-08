Hejnova on course for another world 400 meters hurdles title

By Christian Radnedge

LONDON (Reuters) - Defending champion Zuzana Hejnova signaled her intent to win a third successive 400 meters hurdles world title after qualifying fastest for the final at the World Championships on Tuesday.

The Czech won her opening heat comfortably in a time of 54.59 seconds ahead of Kori Carter of the U.S. who will compete in her first world senior final on Thursday.

American Dalilah Muhammad, the Olympic champion, ensured her place in the London Stadium showpiece with a run of 55.00, just ahead of Canada’s Sage Watson.

Jamaica’s Ristananna Tracey and Switzerland’s Lea Sprunger also made it safely through and there was joy for the home crowd as Briton Eilidh Doyle qualified via one of the fastest non-automatic places, along with Cassandra Tate of the U.S.

