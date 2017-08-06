Tennis: Marathon magician Makarova downs Goerges to win Citi Open

Russian Ekaterina Makarova turned on the marathon magic again to defeat Julia Goerges 3-6 7-6(2) 6-0 and win the Citi Open in Washington DC on Sunday.

Seventh seed Makarova came from a set behind for the third successive time to claim her first WTA title in more than three years and after being halted at the Citi semi-finals three times.

“Every time when I was coming back, I was really enjoying (it) and dreaming to win this tournament and here it is,” Makarova told reporters. “I don't have a coach this week with me but I have some great supporters. The crowd was just amazing and I heard a lot of Russians today (and) all tournament."

A twice grand slam semi-finalist, Makarova fended off seven aces from her fourth-seeded opponent and overcame seven double-faults.

Battling to stay in the match, Makarova dominated the second set tie-break and then steamrolled Goerges to claim the title.

Makarova’s road to the final included seeing off top seed Simona Halep who retired due to heat exhaustion in the third set of their quarter-final clash.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Ian Ransom)