Colorado disc jockey's suit against Taylor Swift dismissed

Reuters

DENVER (Reuters) - Pop star Taylor Swift on Friday won a preliminary round in a federal court trial stemming from her allegation that she was groped by a Colorado disc jockey, as the judge dismissed the DJ's rival claim accusing the singer of wrongfully getting him fired.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge William Martinez left intact Swift's assault and battery countersuit against David Mueller, who had asserted he was falsely accused by the recording star and ousted from his $150,000-a-year job at radio station KYGO-FM under pressure from her.

(Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)

 Published : August 11, 2017
 
