Houston-area oil refineries unaffected by flooding after heavy rains

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Houston-area oil refineries were unaffected by heavy rains that caused flooding across wide areas of the city overnight, the companies and industry sources said on Tuesday.

Rainfall totals over 7 inches (17.8 cms ) were recorded by the Harris County Flood Warning System in the past 24 hours. Houston police reported 13 rescues from high water by early on Tuesday.

Exxon Mobil Corp's <XOM.N> Baytown, Texas, refinery; Royal Dutch Shell Plc's <RDSa.L> joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery, and Phillips 66's Sweeny, Texas, refinery were operating normally as of Tuesday afternoon, company representatives said.

Sources said LyondellBasell Industries' <LYB.N> Houston refinery was also operating normally as was Marathon Petroleum Corp's <MPC.N> Galveston Bay and Texas City refineries in Texas City, Texas.

A spokesman for Marathon declined to discuss operations at the company's refineries in Texas City, as did a Valero Energy Corp spokesman asked about the company's Houston and Texas City refineries. A Lyondell spokeswoman did not reply to a message about the refinery's status on Tuesday.

A Petrobras <PETR4.SA> spokeswoman did not reply to a message about the company's Pasadena, Texas, refinery.

