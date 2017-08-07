Third Boy Scout dies after sailboat hits power line in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - An 11-year-old Boy Scout died on Monday from injuries suffered aboard a sailboat that hit an overhead power line and killed two other boys on an east Texas lake over the weekend, a state official said.

The boy died at a hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he was airlifted after the Saturday accident on Lake O' The Pines, said Steve Lightfoot, a spokesman for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The boy was one of three aboard a catamaran sailboat that struck a power line during a Scout outing. Game wardens found the boat on fire about 300 yards (274 meters) from power lines.

The two Scouts who died at the scene may have been electrocuted, the department has said. The department said the two who died were 18 and 16 years old, though local media gave the older boy's age as 17.

Lightfoot declined to identify the three, citing department policy on naming minors. Local media have identified them as Will Brannon, 17; Heath Faucheux, 16; and Thomas Larry, 11.

They were all were part of Troop 620 from Hallsville, Texas, Parks and Wildlife said.

Lightfoot said an investigation was continuing.

