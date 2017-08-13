Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Reuters Top News

Tropical storm Gert could become hurricane by Wednesday: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Gert, located about 485 miles (785 km) west-southwest of Bermuda, could strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm was becoming better organized over the western Atlantic and packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km/h), the NHC said.

Gert is moving north-northwestward and is expected to be about midway between Bermuda and North Carolina on Tuesday, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By
Reuters Domestic News
 Published : August 13, 2017
 
Latest News
 
Trending