BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was very close to making a decision on the U.S. military effort in Afghanistan, which is undergoing a review and could see an increase in troop strength.

"We're getting close. We're getting very close," Trump told reporters at his New Jersey golf club when asked about Afghanistan.

