OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - At least 17 people were killed and eight wounded in a provisional toll from an attack on a restaurant in Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, overnight, Communications Minister Remi Dandjinou told a news conference on Monday.

Gunmen attacked the Aziz Istanbul restaurant late on Sunday and security forces were deployed to try to end the attack.

(Reporting by Thiam Niaga; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Paul Tait)