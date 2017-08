MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A suicide bomber blew up himself in front of a mosque in the center of Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Friday, killing a soldier, police said.

"A suicide bomber blew up himself in front of the mosque ... So far, the bomber and a soldier have died," Police Major Mohamed Hussein said.

