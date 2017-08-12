Top UK ministers: Brexit transition cannot be back door to staying in EU

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain needs a transition period to soften its exit from the European Union, but it cannot be used to stop Brexit, two senior British ministers said on Saturday.

"We believe a time-limited interim period will be important to further our national interest and give business greater certainty - but it cannot be indefinite; it cannot be a back door to staying in the EU," finance minister Philip Hammond and trade minister Liam Fox wrote in a joint article for the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

Fox is one of the government's most pro-Brexit ministers, and Hammond an outspoken pro-European, so that the joint letter represents an important agreement between two opposing factions within Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet.

