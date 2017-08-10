Trump administration to release tax overhaul framework in September: sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House plans to release a brief document in early- to mid-September outlining a framework for overhauling the U.S. tax code, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

In a sign of the Trump administration's struggles to advance its domestic policy agenda, the three-to-five page document would not be accompanied by tax legislation, as some had expected, said the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly about it.

