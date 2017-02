BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu will make a statement at 1820 GMT (1320 EST) on Saturday, his press office said, as some 70,000 people gathered to protest at a decree that decriminalizes some graft offences.

The leader of Grindeanu's Social Democrats (PSD) said earlier on Saturday the government might withdraw the decree.

(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)