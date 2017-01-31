BUCHAREST (Reuters) - The Romanian government's plans to decriminalize some abuses of power through emergency decree could encourage more corruption in one of the European Union's most graft-prone countries, the prosecutor general's office said on Tuesday.

The new leftist cabinet unveiled plans this month to grant prison pardons and to decriminalize some offences. The plans have triggered the largest street protests since the 1989 fall of communism and have drawn criticism from the president, the judiciary, civil rights groups and diplomats.

One of the planned decrees would decriminalize some offences including negligence at work, conflict of interest and abuse of power that causes financial damage of less than 200,000 lei ($48,000).

"(This) would provide a genuine encouragement to employees to repeatedly commit, with intent, abuses of power that would cause damages below the ceiling in question," the prosecutor general's office said in a statement.

"Also, damages of 200,000 lei ... are not at all a negligible matter or of such low severity as to exclude criminal accountability," it said.

The government has signaled it may amend the proposed decrees, although it has not said what would be changed. President Klaus Iohannes has urged the government to withdraw the decrees, saying they threaten the rule of law.

In the last three years, prosecutors have indicted just under 2,000 people in cases involving abuse of power that have caused damages totaling up to 1 billion euros, it added.

In 2016, two lawmakers, 17 mayors and four deputy mayors among others were sent to trial for conflicts of interest ranging from hiring their relatives to granting public works contracts to firms owned by relatives.

Several leading politicians are under investigation or are on trial in abuse of power cases, including the leader of the ruling Social Democrats and lower house speaker Liviu Dragnea.

In addition to cases already sent to court, anti-corruption prosecutors are working on 2,151 abuse of power cases, they said in a separate statement.

Romania has its justice system under special monitoring by the European Commission.

($1 = 4.1730 lei)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Gareth Jones)