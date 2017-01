When it’s cold outside, there’s nothing like a hot breakfast to start your day. A bowl of oatmeal, while easy to make and packed with fiber, protein and vitamins, can get boring real quick if you don’t mix it up every now and then. Playing around with different toppings, adding varieties of nuts, fruits and seeds, will pack in even more nutrition and freshen up your bowl of oats with new flavors. If you're looking to experiment even more, remember oatmeal isn't the only breakfast grain in the...