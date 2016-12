It seems that each year at this time we are puzzled as to how quickly the year has gone by. 2016 flew by and let us not forget about some of the most memorable moments from this past year in sports. Peyton Manning limped out on top. Widely regarded as one of the most methodical and precise quarterbacks in NFL history, Manning had the cards stacked against him. Critics said he didn’t have “it” anymore, he was too old, and he wasn’t the same after his back surgery. It may have been true but...