MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Syrian opposition groups and the Syrian government had signed a number of documents including a ceasefire deal that would take effect at midnight on the night of Dec. 29-30.

He also said that Russia had agreed to reduce its military deployment in Syria.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Andrey Ostroukh and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Peter Hobson)