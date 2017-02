It’s safe to say that Kate Upton has become too famous for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and she knows it. Upton reportedly demanded that she be placed on the cover of the upcoming annual issue. According to a NY Post source: “There was drama. Kate demanded that if she did the shoot, that she absolutely must get the cover. She also had a list of photographers and hair and makeup people that she would only work with. She was being a big f---ing diva. She thinks she’s better than...