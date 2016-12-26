MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state development bank VEB will post a loss of 130 billion roubles ($2.14 billion) this year, its chairman Sergei Gorkov said on Monday, less than an expected loss of 200 billion roubles.

Speaking to reporters, Gorkov said VEB's sale of American depository receipts, or ADRs, in Russian state gas company Gazprom <GAZPI.UL> this year had contributed 118 billion roubles to the overall loss.

