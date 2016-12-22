MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday dialogue with the United States was frozen at most levels but that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump might have a more constructive attitude towards Russia.

"We're not wearing rose-tinted glasses, we have no illusions about any breakthroughs but hope for a more constructive approach," Peskov said.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia was examining how it would approach the incoming administration when it takes office on Jan. 20.

"We are of course actively working on a constructive agenda for our relations (with the United States) after the arrival of the new administration," Ryabkov was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying.

He said the world was undergoing its most stormy period for decades.

"Processes of such complexity are intertwined, and the appearance of contradictory and conflicting (national) interests sometimes takes on extremely harsh forms," he said.

