MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's embassy in Damascus was hit by a mortar shell on Thursday afternoon, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The blast caused no casualties, Zakharova said in a statement on the ministry's website.

The embassy had been hit by shells twice on Wednesday. The ministry said the attacks were a provocation aimed at derailing a peace settlement.

