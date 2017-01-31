While America debates President Trump's order banning travel from seven countries, one Saudi prince was allegedly able to fly 80 birds who can get their own passports.

A member of the Saudi Arabian royal family reportedly bought individual airplane seats for his 80 falcons. But Business Insider reports that the practice isn't uncommon, as training the birds to hunt has been a longtime practice in the United Arab Emirates.

RELATED: Cat unharmed after 230-mile ride from Brooklyn to Upstate NY under car hood

The country's airlines are reportedly so accommodating to the birds that they issue passports to allow falcons to travel to Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Morocco and Syria. They are even required to have their own seat and are placed on a cloth to avoid accidents, according to Business Insider.