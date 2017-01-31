WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday boycotted a planned committee vote on two of President Donald Trump's nominees, Steve Mnuchin to be Treasury Secretary and Tom Price to head the Health and Human Services department, making it impossible for the vote to go forward.

Democrats said they were delaying the vote because they wanted more information on Price's stock trades in an Australian medical company and reports that Mnuchin's former bank, OneWest, used automated "robosignings" of foreclosures, which apparently contradicted statements he made to senators.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell)