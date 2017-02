Senate Democrats are pushing one last time against Trump's pick for secretary of education, Betsy DeVos.

Democrats are spending the next 24 hours speaking on the Senate floor in this effort, according to T he Washington Post. These Democrats include Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and New York Sen. and Minority Leader Charles Schumer.

“Her views are extreme,” Schumer said, according to the Post. “She seems to constantly demean the main purpose of her job, public education.”

On Friday morning, the Senate voted 52 to 48 on a procedural measure paving the way to the final confirmation vote, which is scheduled for noon Tuesday.