Senate Democrats are pushing one last time against Trump's pick for secretary of education, Betsy DeVos.
Democrats are spending the next 24 hours speaking on the Senate floor in this effort, according to T he Washington Post. These Democrats include Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and New York Sen. and Minority Leader Charles Schumer.
“Her views are extreme,” Schumer said, according to the Post. “She seems to constantly demean the main purpose of her job, public education.”
On Friday morning, the Senate voted 52 to 48 on a procedural measure paving the way to the final confirmation vote, which is scheduled for noon Tuesday.
DeVos, a billionaire philanthropist and charter-schools advocate, has faced unusually fierce opposition for a role that rarely receives congressional debate or public notice.
After her confirmation hearing, where DeVos seemed ill-equipped to discuss public education issues and suggested allowing guns at schools to fend off bear attacks, voters flooded Capitol Hill with calls and emails to block her nomination.
Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski have said they will not vote for her, the first Republicans to break party ranks and vote against one of Trump's cabinet nominees.
If one more Republican sides with Democrats against her nomination, DeVos will become only the 10th cabinet nominee in U.S. history rejected by Congress.
Senate Democrats are reportedly hoping their 24-hour speaking push will achieve this goal.
-Reuters contributed to this report