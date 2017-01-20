On the day Donald Trump took the oath of the Oval Office, actor Shia LeBeouf launched a four-year long, 24/7 performance art installation in New York.

“HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” (again, his caps, not ours), invites the public to say, “He will not divide us” into a mounted camera outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens.

People are encouraged to say the phrase as often and as long as they want over the course of Trump’s presidency, and it will be live-streamed for the next four years "or the duration of the presidency," he said.

“In this way, the mantra, ‘HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US,’ acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community,” according to the piece’s website.