Three people were shot near Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park in Florida on Monday, according to reports.

The shooting occurred in northeast Miami-Dade on the day set aside to honor Martin Luther King, Jr., the activist who believed in peaceful disobedience. Four people were taken to a hospital, three of whom had been shot, ABC6 Miami reported.

Two women appeared to be shot in the leg, WSVN reported, and a man was seen on the ground as police officers cuffed him.

The Pan-African and Caribbean Family Festival was happening at the park to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Authorities cleared the area, WSVN reported.