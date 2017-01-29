Sia, Grimes, Rosie O'Donnell to match ACLU, CAIR donations

Celebrities promise to match donations to organizations fighting against a Jan. 27 executive order by President Donald Trump that bans U.S. entry to immigrants from seven majority-Muslin nations and discontinues the nation's refugee program.

Protests popped up at international airports across the country Saturday and by Sunday morning federal judges in Brooklyn, Boston and Washington had issued temporary stays of removal, allowing legal immigrants and refugees entry into the country.

RELATED: Boston judges temporarily block Trump's immigration ban

RELATED: Trump immigration order rejected by more U.S. judges

Protests continued Sunday as the Department of Homeland Security released a statement saying it would defy the court-ordered temporary stay of Trump's executive order, which bans entry for the next 120 days.

RELATED: Homeland Security defies federal halt on travel ban

While the executive order does not explicitly deny entry to Muslims based on their religion, it does provide a caveat for entry for only Christian migrants, who are a minority population in the countries where nationals are being denied U.S. entry — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Grimes announced she would match up to $10,000 in donations to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which plans to file suit against the order in federal court on Monday.