(Reuters) - Six people were injured at Dayton Power & Light's J.M. Stuart power plant in Aberdeen, Ohio, on Tuesday and the facility was evacuated, the company said.

The injuries were non life-threatening and preliminary reports have accounted for all employees and contractors, said a spokeswoman for the company's 2,308-megawatt plant that operates four coal units of 577-megawatt capacity each.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)