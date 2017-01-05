It looks like Mother Nature is ready to play in the snow as many parts of the Northeast are expected to see some white stuff this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, New York could see an accumulation of 1 to 2 inches of powdery snow starting Thursday evening. There’s a 20 percent chance the area could also see a light dusting on Saturday, but Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold, with a high of 28.

Beginning Thursday night, Philadelphia could also see between 1 to 2 inches of powder. The storm should be over by your morning commute on Friday, but slippery conditions are expected, the weather service advised. Saturday has a slight chance of snow, but Sunday will be sunny and blustery, with a high of 27.

Boston can expect blustery winds for much of Thursday with flurries and snow showers late and into Friday morning, the meteorologists said. Friday should be dry, but cold, and a similar snowstorm may pop up on Saturday. Sunday into Monday will be “bitterly cold” with a low of 10, so we suggest stocking up on hot soup, tea and perhaps a hot toddy.