SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's special prosecutor's office said on Thursday it has applied for a warrant to arrest National Pension Service Chairman Moon Hyung-pyo, who is under emergency detention, on charges of abuse of power and giving false testimony.

The office told a briefing that Moon had acknowledged ordering the world's third-largest pension fund to support the $8 billion merger last year of two Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] affiliates while he was head of the health ministry.

Moon had denied during a parliamentary hearing in November that he had exerted pressure on the National Pension Service, which is run by the health ministry, to back the merger as a major shareholder.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Christine Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe, Robert Birsel)