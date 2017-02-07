SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's special prosecutor has indicted a former culture minister and a top aide to President Park Geun-hye on charges of abuse of power and perjury for their role in drawing up a blacklist of artists critical of the leader, a spokesman said.

Cho Yoon-sun, the former culture minister, last month became the first sitting member of Park's administration to be arrested. She subsequently resigned from her post.

Lee Kyu-chul, spokesman for the special prosecutor's office investigating a graft scandal that led to Park's impeachment by parliament in December, also said on Tuesday a former presidential chief of staff to Park has been indicted.

