(Reuters) - The S&P 500 rose by a small margin on Wednesday to end a four-day losing streak, buoyed by gains in Apple shares and after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 26.85 points, or 0.14 percent, to 19,890.94, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 0.68 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,279.55 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 27.87 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,642.65.

(Reporting By Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)