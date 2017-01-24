LONDON (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P on Tuesday downgraded Rolls-Royce's <RR.L> long-term corporate credit rating, responding to news last week that the aero-engine maker's finances would be hit by a 671 million pound ($835 million) fine paid to settle a bribery investigation.

S&P said it now rated Rolls-Royce 'BBB+', down from a previous rating of 'A-', adding that it now expected the company to show weaker leverage metrics. It said the outlook was stable.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul sandle)