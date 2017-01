(Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P revised its outlook for Turkey to 'negative' from 'stable', citing rising constraints on policy makers' ability to tame inflationary and currency pressures.

S&P affirmed its unsolicited ratings on Turkey, including the 'BB/B' foreign currency long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings. (http://bit.ly/2kbx2PR)

(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru)