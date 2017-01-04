Survivor contestant Dan Kay dies unexpectedly at age 40

Dan Kay, who was a contestant on "Survivor: Gabon," passed away unexpectedly at the age of 40 years old on New Year’s Eve.
The host of "Survivor" Jeff Probst shared the news on Twitter:
Dan Kay, who was a contestant on "Survivor: Gabon," passed away unexpectedly at the age of 40 years old on New Year’s Eve.
The host of "Survivor" Jeff Probst shared the news on Twitter:
I just heard the very sad news about the sudden loss of Dan Kay of Survivor: Gabon. The Survivor family sends our love to Dan's family.— Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) January 4, 2017
The lawyer from Brookline, New Hampshire is survived by his two children, his girlfriend, his mother and his sister.
His obituary read that he “died unexpectedly” but was “known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail and strong work ethic.”