Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Today 10:26 am

Survivor contestant Dan Kay dies unexpectedly at age 40

  • Zachary Homer

The former reality star passed away on New Year’s Eve.

Dan Kay, who was a contestant on "Survivor: Gabon," passed away unexpectedly at the age of 40 years old on New Year’s Eve.

The host of "Survivor" Jeff Probst shared the news on Twitter:

The lawyer from Brookline, New Hampshire is survived by his two children, his girlfriend, his mother and his sister.

His obituary read that he “died unexpectedly” but was “known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail and strong work ethic.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December.

Ryan Reynolds: Blake Lively 'keeps me sane'

Ryan Reynolds' might be the calm, cool, witty star behind "Deadpool," but in a new interview with Vanity Fair, the actor says he relied on his wife Blake Lively to cope with his anxiety throughout the film. He remembers, “The expectations were eating me alive… Blake helped me through that. I’m lucky to have her around just to keep me sane.” The details of how exactly the mama of two kept her husband sane are unavailable, notes the publication, but it still sounds pretty solid to us. Guess it’s...
Rumors of Kimye's demise have been greatly exaggerated.
Dan Kay, who was a contestant on "Survivor: Gabon," passed away unexpectedly at the age of 40 years old on New Year’s Eve. The host of "Survivor" Jeff Probst shared the news on Twitter:  
Wonder Woman

Geek Girl in Hollywood: What to look forward to in 2017

We’ve finally rid ourselves of the year from hell, but what’s on the horizon? I’m not even going to begin to speculate on the politics. You can just check your Facebook feed if you feel the need for that. Actually, maybe don’t do that. Here’s what I’m looking forward to on the entertainment side this year: TV has been pretty epic for the last few years, though there aren’t really enough hours in the day to watch it all. We’re not getting another season of “Westworld” until next year, but this...
Tool on stage at Glastonbury Festival, June 1994.

Tool, Chance the Rapper and Phoenix to headline Governors Ball 2017

Headlining acts for the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival were announced this morning — and we're prettttttty stoked. The seventh annual festival, which will take over Randall's Island Park on June 2nd to 4th, features headliners Tool, Chance the Rapper and Phoenix. Also on the lineup: Childish Gambino, Wu-Tang Clan, Tove Lo, Flume, Wiz Khalifa, Flume, Rae Sremmurd, Banks, Air, Charlie XCX and DJ duelers Mark Ronson vs. Kevin Parker. More than 65 artists in total will play this year's...
Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett has sky-rocketed to the top of most NFL mock drafts.

2017 NFL Mock Draft: Full, complete first 2 rounds

It's a good time to be a young quarterback as the three teams at the top of the 2017 NFL Draft are in dire need of a new face under center. The likelihood of all three teams picking a QB are slim to none, however. Cleveland has picks all over the place in this draft and can afford to wait and still pick up an elite talent. Depending on how the coaching situation pans out, it's a decent bet that San Francisco will either trade (Jimmy Garoppolo and Josh McDaniels?) or sign a veteran QB. Chicago...
Moonlight

'Illuminating "Moonlight"' shows the films that inspired an instant classic

Illuminating ‘Moonlight’ Through Jan. 9 Film Society of Lincoln Center No film is an island. Even something as original as “Moonlight” — Barry Jenkins’ acclaimed look at a shy black kid aging into a hard young adult, and one of 2016’s highest grossing indies — bears the imprint of bold movies that inspired it. With “Illuminating ‘Moonlight,’” running at the Lincoln Center through early next week, he lays his cards on the table. The series offers not only Jenkins’ early work, including his first...
Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks will host Milwaukee Wednesday night at the Garden.

Knicks notebook: Poor defense at the root of all issues

The NBA season is so fluid that a team can go from being among the top contenders to finding themselves battling for one of the few remaining seeds in the push for the playoffs within a matter of days. And the new-look Knicks (16-18) are finding this out on the fly.   Coming off a demoralizing home loss to the Orlando Magic (16-20), Monday night, the Knicks suddenly find themselves in the same air space as the Magic and other Eastern Conference dregs – which is a stark contrast to just a week...

New York

An injured person is taken away from the terminal following the crash. 

Dozens injured when LIRR train derails at Brooklyn’s Atlantic Terminal

Today 11:00 am A Long Island Rail Road train packed with more than 600 commuters crashed through a bumping block as it entered Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, partially derailing, and leaving dozens of people injured, though none seriously, officials said. The commuter train derailed on Track 6 as it entered the terminal around 8:20 a.m., apparently failing to stop at the end of the track. At least 100 people sustained minor injuries during the crash, officials said. Residual delays into...

Philadelphia

Officer Daniel Faulkner, left, and Mumia Abu-Jamal.

State ordered to provide Hepatitis C drugs to Mumia Abu-Jamal

Today 9:59 am A federal judge has ordered that the the state should provide former death-row inmate Mumia Abu-Jamal with a Hepatitis C medication, following calls from protesters late last year. Abu-Jamal must been examined by a doctor within two weeks to determine if there's any medical reason he should not receive the drugs, U.S. District Judge Robert Mariani ruled. If none is found, the state is compelled to provide the prisoner with DAAs, a direct-acting antiviral medication, the Philadelphia Inquirer...

Boston

