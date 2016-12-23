(Reuters) - Police have arrested a 33-year-old Arkansas man suspected of fatally shooting a three-year-old boy on Saturday in what is believed to have been an act of road rage, officials said on Friday.

Gary Holmes, who is accused of firing at a grandmother's car and killing her young grandson at a traffic stop in Little Rock, surrendered to local police and the U.S. Marshals Service late on Thursday, a Marshals Service spokesman said.

Holmes faces charges of capital murder and committing a terroristic act, according to Pulaski County jail records. It was not clear if he had an attorney.

The Little Rock Police Department said the woman was taking her grandson shopping on Saturday in southwest Little Rock when Holmes, apparently angry because the woman paused too long at a stop sign, exited his vehicle and opened fire.

The boy, who was struck by a bullet while his grandmother drove away, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The attack marked the second time in less than a month that a toddler has been shot and killed in Little Rock while in a vehicle. A two-year-old girl was fatally struck by gunfire on Nov. 22 while riding in the back seat of a car.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Bernadette Baum)