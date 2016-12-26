(Reuters) - A 36-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of fatally shooting a suburban New York nightclub owner and wounding five others after being ejected from a Christmas party on Sunday, local media reported.

The suspected shooter in the incident in Mount Vernon, New York, is from the Bronx and currently has an open attempted murder case against him, the New York Daily News reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Mount Vernon police refused to comment on the incident that took place about 12 miles (20 kms) northeast of central Manhattan in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday.

The owner of The Mansion Club was killed. All of the victims, including the owner, were found in the club's lobby and outside the club, which was hosting the party, media reports said.

"I've never seen anything like this on Christmas Day," police Captain Edward Adinaro told reporters, the paper reported.

It was not known what led to the suspect, who has not yet been named, being ejected from the club, he said.

Security guards tackled the suspect and police were quickly on the scene to arrest him, WABC-TV reported.

"It is a dark day in our city. No person, no family should ever spend Christmas like this," the broadcaster reported Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas as saying.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Alan Crosby)