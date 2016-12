RMEILAN, Syria (Reuters) - Syrian Kurdish groups and their allies said on Thursday they approved a blueprint for a system of federal government in northern Syria.

"The social contract draft was ratified ... and the executive committee will prepare for elections" first to regional administrations and later to a central body, an official said, without giving a date for the votes.

